New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): The Cybercrime unit of Delhi busted a fake call centre operating in Rajouri Garden and arrested 17 people in this connection, the police said on Friday.

Twenty computers were seized in the raid and the main accused and owner of the call centre, Sahil Dilavari, has been arrested.

"Accused were running a fake call centre in Rajouri Garden, targeting citizens of USA and Canada. Pop-ups were sent to unsuspecting people that their devices had been hacked and infected with malware/virus and then they were cheated on the pretext of providing technical support by Microsoft," according to police's statement.

The main accused is a graduate and has been operating the fake call centre for the last three years.

"As per the data recovered from the computer systems of the accused, a total amount of USD 1,081,365 (more than Rs 8 crore) was taken by the accused in a similar fashion from 2268 victims based in the US and Canada between October 2019 to November 2020," Anyesh Roy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Cyber Crime Unit (CyPAD), said.

Investigation of the case is under progress and all relevant devices have been seized. (ANI)

