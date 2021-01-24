Fatehpur (UP), Jan 24 (PTI) A 45-year-old farmer died allegedly due to cold here in a village in Kishanpur police station area while irrigating his field, police said on Sunday.

SHO of Kishanpur police station Pandhari Saroj said Kamta Nishad (45) of Mahrauli village had gone to irrigate his field on Saturday. After reaching his home, he became unconscious, and died even before he could be taken to a hospital.

The post-mortem has been done, and information about his death has been given to revenue officials, the SHO said.

