Hyderabad, Apr 3 (PTI) A 35-year-old farmer died after being attacked by a wild elephant in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district of Telangana on Wednesday, the forest department said.

The incident occurred on the outskirts of Burepalli village in Chinthalamanepally mandal of the district when the victim was working in an agricultural field, they said.

Also Read | Sanjay Singh Released From Tihar Jail: AAP Leader Walks Out of Jail, Says ‘Not Time To Celebrate but Struggle’ (Watch Videos).

"For the first time a wild elephant entered Telangana from Maharashtra... there are no wild elephants in Telangana. It seems a her of 70-75 elephants is moving along the other side of Pranahita river in Maharashtra. One of the elephants--a male tusker, strayed into Telangana by crossing Pranahita," a senior forest department official told PTI.

"Our Maharashtra counterparts had informed us in advance about the movement (of elephants) and we have been monitoring. We had requested the villagers not to venture that side. In spite of our warning one person had gone to the field where he was attacked by the elephant and died," the official said.

Also Read | Sanjay Singh Walks out of Tihar Jail, To Go To Meet Arvind Kejriwal's Wife Sunita Kejriwal (Watch Videos).

The forest officials have cordoned off the entire area to make sure that elephant does not enter the village, he said.

"... if the elephant does not go back by tonight, then tomorrow we will have to drive it away," the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)