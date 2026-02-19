Hyderabad, February 19: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has released the TS Intermediate Hall Ticket 2026 for second-year students on its official website, tsbieht.cgg.gov.in. Candidates appearing for the TS Inter 2nd Year examinations can now download their admit cards online.

As per the board schedule, the TS Inter 2nd Year exams 2026 will commence on February 25, 2026, and conclude on March 18, 2026. Around 9.9 lakh students across Telangana are expected to appear for the examinations this year. CTET Answer Key 2026 Soon at ctet.nic.in for Paper 1, 2, Know How to Download.

TS Inter 2nd Year Hall Ticket 2026: How to Download

Students can follow the steps below to download their TS Inter admit card 2026:

1. Visit the official website at tsbieht.cgg.gov.in.

2. Click on the link titled “Inter 2nd Year Admit Card 2026” on the homepage.

3. Enter required login details such as previous year hall ticket number and date of birth.

4. Submit the details to view the admit card.

5. Download and take a printout for exam use.

Details Mentioned on TS Inter Admit Card 2026

The TS Intermediate hall ticket 2026 includes important details such as:

• Candidate’s name

• Roll number

• Subject-wise exam schedule

• Exam timings

• Examination centre details

• Important instructions for exam day

The hall ticket also carries a QR code to help students easily locate their examination centres.

Important Instructions for Students

The board has advised students to carefully verify all details printed on the admit card. In case of any discrepancy, corrections must be reported through the respective college principals. HBSE Haryana Board Date Sheet 2026 Out: Class 10 and 12 Exams to Begin Form February 25; Check Full Schedule and Guidelines at bseh.org.in.

Carrying a printed copy of the hall ticket is mandatory on all exam days. Students will not be allowed to enter the examination centre without it. Additionally, the board will send an SMS link to registered mobile numbers for convenient download access.

TS Inter 2nd Year 2026 Passing Criteria

The Telangana board has prescribed the following passing criteria:

• Minimum 35 per cent marks in each subject

• At least 350 marks out of 1000 in aggregate

For students with disabilities, including deaf, dumb, or blind candidates, the minimum passing requirement is relaxed to 25 per cent marks.

Previous Year Performance

In 2025, the TS Inter 2nd Year results were declared on April 22 at 12 PM, recording an overall pass percentage of 71.27 per cent. The supplementary examinations were conducted from May 22 to May 29, 2025, and results were announced on June 16.

In 2024, a total of 9,81,000 students appeared for the TS IPE exams. The overall pass percentage for TS Inter 2nd Year stood at 64.19 per cent, while TS Inter 1st Year recorded 60.01 per cent.

Students are advised to download their TS Intermediate Hall Ticket 2026 well in advance and prepare thoroughly for the upcoming examinations.

