Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 26 (ANI): In reaction to Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's statement on Republic Day accusing the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of being inaccessible to the people of the state, former state Minister KT Rama Rao said that the "fevicol bond" between Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is more "appalling."

"A democratic government was functioning for the last 10 years in Telangana. For the Governor to say that this was a rule of dictators and a rule where democracy was not prevailing and democratic values were not being respected is truly a travesty of justice, democracy and utterly deplorable coming from the high office of Governor. What's even more appalling is the fevicol bond between Congress and BJP which has come to the fore in Telangana," KT Rama Rao popularly known as KTR, said speaking to ANI.

Also Read | Union Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Set To Create Equal Record of Former PM Morarji Desai by Presenting Six Budgets in a Row on February 1.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said on Friday that the former Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi government was not accessible to the common man, and people were in chaos to submit their grievances.

"I would like to make it clear to all the people in Telangana - the past government was not accessible to the common man. People were in chaos to submit their grievances. We all witnessed that no government mechanism existed to wipe out poor man's tears. Today, a democratic government is ruling Telangana...," the Governor said.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Bengal Police Deny Permission to Rahul Gandhi's 'Nyay Yatra' Event in Siliguri on January 28.

KTR said that while the Governor rejected two nominees for the Legislative Council by the former Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi government, she has gone ahead to appoint the president of a political party when the Congress government in the state sent her the nomination.

"About four months ago, our government before December 3, our Cabinet had resolved Professor Dasoju Shravan, an active protagonist in the Telangana movement and other social movements and Satyanaran Ahu, a champion of the downtrodden. Both of them had been nominated as members of the Legislative Council through the Governor's quota. When the cabinet had resolved and sent it to the Governor she had rejected it because both of them were connected to political institutions," KTR said.

"Today in an extremely brazen decision, she has accepted the nomination of the Congress government of the president of a political party...," he added.

Lambasting the Governor, KTR said that the Governor is answerable for her double standards because she is paid for by the Telangana exchequer.

"The Governor and her office are paid for by the exchequer of Telangana. She's answerable to the people of Telangana as to why these double standards are being followed. She chose not to react when BRS sent the proposal, and when it came to Congress, she immediately accepted the proposal. This is a representation of the fevicol bond between the Congress and the Governor," KTR said.

KTR further alleged that when two BRS MLAs resigned from the Legislative Council, the Election Commission took swift action but decided to hold the elections for the two posts separately. He claimed that doing so would be electorally advantageous for the Congress.

"A few days ago two seats got vacated in our Council...Two of them had become MLAs and hence they had to resign. On the same day both their resignations were accepted and released in the same bulletin and sent to the Election Commission. But byelections have been announced separately...Election Commission has suddenly decided to hold two separate elections. Why is this? If they were held together one would have gone to the BRS and the other to the Congress. If two of them are held separately then both of them will go to the Congress," the former Minister said.

The BRS leader further alleged a "quid pro quo" between the Congress and the BJP in Telangana.

"I think the BJP has decided that in whatever way possible, the Congress needs to be made powerful in Telangana...If the BJP is supporting Congress in the MLC elections, in the MP elections Congress will support the BJP. A quid pro quo is going on between the two," KTR said.

Hitting out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for his double standard, KTR said, "On one hand, Rahul Gandhi speaks ill of Adani during the Bharat Jodo yatra, and then Telangana's CM from Congress meets Adani and signs MoUs."

KTR said that while the Telangana Governor continues to work like a BJP worker, her support to the Congress comes as a surprise.

"Even one hour before becoming Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan was the Tamil Nadu BJP President and she still works like a BJP worker. What amazes everyone is, why is she supporting Congress?" he said.

On creating a "third front" to put up a fight against the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, KTR said that it is difficult to work in alliance with the Congress because the latter is an "extremely arrogant party" and hence the idea of creating a coalition without the BJP and the Congress came up.

"Our party President KCR knew that Congress would never give respect to others. Congress is an extremely arrogant party and does not behave well with others. One cannot work with them. This is why we wanted a non-Congress, non-BJP coalition or a third front. But unfortunately, it did not happen. I hope in the coming time, something happens," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)