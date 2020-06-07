India News | FIR Against Unidentified Persons for Uploading 'sensitive Posts' on Social Media

Kargil, Jun 7 (PTI) An FIR has been lodged against unidentified persons for uploading "sensitive posts" on social media which has the potential of harming communal harmony in the Union Territory, police said on Sunday.

Kargil SSP Vinod Kumar said the case was registered after a Twitter account was found uploading sensitive posts and spreading fake news.

"The investigation is on to identify the persons running this Twitter handle. No one has been arrested so far," he said.

A spokesman said police are taking stern action against people involved in uploading sensitive posts and spreading fake news on social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp which may have adverse effects on communal harmony, security, public peace and tranquility.

"These include uploading morphed pictures, audios and videos and forwarding or posting of fake news stories," he said.

The SSP has requested the general public to desist from the misuse of social media platforms.

He has appealed to the people to bring into the notice of police any such misuse of social media for timely action.

