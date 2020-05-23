India News | Fire at Delhi's Covid Dedicated Hospital Doused, Patients Evacuated Safely

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): All eight patients, who were in a Covid hospital in Delhi, were evacuated after a broke out in the complex on Saturday.

The hospital, situated in the Hauz Khas area of Delhi, caught fire, following which fire deartment was pressed into service to douse the flames.

"Fire broke out on the third floor of Cygnus Orthocare Hospital in Hauz Khas area. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot," said Atul Garg, Director, Fire Services Department.

The fire in the Covid-dedicated hospital has been brought under control, Garg added. (ANI)

