Baby Liyana to Celebrate Her First Eid-Ul-Fitr in New Dress, Home-Delivered by Kerala Govt-Run Subiksha Keralam in Containment Zone via Video Shopping

Baby Liyana in her new dress. (Photo Credits: ANI)

Wayanad, May 23: The cherubic smile of baby Liyana wearing her new red dress along with the joy in the faces of her parents told a story of a warm gesture from the Kerala State government-run online delivery team that fetched new clothes for the child in containment zone of Mananthavady for her first Eid-ul-Fitr.

"The state-run Subiksha Keralam online delivery that carries out delivery of essential items and groceries during lockdown delivered the dress purchased through video shopping as a special case after the family requested a baby dress, " said CV Shibu, coordinator of Subiksha Keralam in the region. Eid ul Fitr Moon Sighting 2020 in Morocco, Oman, Yemen, Iraq, Iran Live News Updates: Shawwal Crescent Sighted in Muscat, Eid Ul Fitr Tomorrow.

Baby Liyana's New Dress

Kerala: Officials of Subiksha Keralam, the state-run online delivery portal, delivered a new dress for Liyana, a baby living in a containment zone in Wayanad amid lockdown, for her first Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations, after parents of the baby requested the team for it. (22.05.2020) pic.twitter.com/3xrlFFRHMk — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2020

Parents of baby Liyana who are celebrating her first Eid-ul-Fitr were unable to buy her a new dress as the region they are staying in Manathavady in Wayanad district is a hot spot and declared a containment zone.

The couple Noufal-Shamsia do not own a vehicle and the family was ready to celebrate Eid without purchasing new clothes but they wanted to buy a new one for the child. They called the online delivery number but was told that the service is for providing essential items and groceries. The family requested a dress for their child again on the second day.

Considering it as a special case, an arrangement was made through a garment shop and parents selected the dress via video call. The coordinator Shibu himself delivered the two dresses selected by the couple as other delivery boys were reluctant to go to the containment zone.

"We are happy that Liyana who is celebrating her first Eid-ul-Fitr got a new dress. We are all thankful for the people who delivered the dress after giving us a chance to select it through video call" said the grandfather of the child.