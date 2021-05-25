Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 25 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) plant in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

After the fire at Unit-3 plant of the HPCL at 3.10 pm, several fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames. The fire was soon brought under control.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Aishwarya Rastogi said, "Today a small fire accident occurred at around 3.10 pm at the cd-3 crew distillation unit. They are presuming that in the overhead line, there was a leak and thereby the fire had taken place. Six to seven tenders carried out fire fighting operations and by 4.15 pm the fire was brought under control"

"The processing unit only had around 5 workers there. No casualty has been reported. Once again we will verify it," he added.

More details are awaited (ANI)

