Agra, Sep 7 (PTI) A fire broke out at a chemical factory in Agra on Monday night, officials said.

No casualties have been reported, they said.

Also Read | China Claims Indian Army Soldiers ‘Crossed LAC’ in Shenpao Mountain Near Pangong Tso Lake, ‘Fired Warning Shots’.

Chief Fire Officer B P Tripathi said the factory, where the fire broke out, is near the Sikandara Sabji Mandi.

Fire tenders are at the spot and efforts are on to douse the fire, he said.

Also Read | ‘Hindi Imposition’ Row: After Complaint by a Central Govt Employee, MK Stalin Asks Whether Centre Wants to Turn India Into ‘Hindia’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)