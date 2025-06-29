Nagpur, Jun 29 (PTI) A fire broke out at an air cooler manufacturing company on the outskirts of Nagpur city on Sunday afternoon, the police said.

No one was injured in the fire at the unit in Lihgaon on Kamptee Road, an official said.

Sparks from some welding work inside the factory triggered the fire. Gas cylinders stored there caused the fire to spread rapidly, and one cylinder even exploded, the official said.

Multiple fire engines were rushed to the spot. Being a Sunday, only a few workers were present at the unit. All of them are safe, he said, adding that the police have advised locals to stay alert as more explosions are possible.

