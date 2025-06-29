Bengaluru, June 29: In a chilling incident that has shocked Bengaluru, the dead body of a young woman was found stuffed inside a sack and dumped in a municipal garbage truck near the Channammanakere Skating Ground in the early hours of Sunday. The body, discovered in the rear lift of a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) garbage collection vehicle, was spotted by the driver, who immediately alerted the authorities.

According to police, the woman—believed to be around 25 to 30 years old—had her legs tied to her neck, indicating a gruesome and deliberate attempt to conceal the body. She was wearing a private company’s T-shirt and pants but was found without undergarments, raising strong suspicion of sexual assault prior to the murder. Bengaluru: 6 Drunk Men Grope and Drag Woman in Broad Daylight in Karnataka, Assault Locals Who Try To Help Victim; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The incident occurred between 12:30 am and 3:00 am. CCTV footage from the area is being thoroughly examined to identify the suspects. Police believe the perpetrators arrived in a vehicle, disposed of the body in the garbage truck, and fled the scene. Bengaluru Robbery: Gang of 6 Attacks Businessman With Knife in Vidyaranyapura, Loots INR 2 Crore Cash; 2 Suspects Detained.

Senior police officials confirmed that a case of murder has been registered and investigations are underway. Efforts are ongoing to establish the identity of the woman, who remains unidentified as of now.

The brutal nature of the crime has sparked outrage among locals and netizens, prompting calls for swift justice. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward as they piece together the events leading to this heinous act. More details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

