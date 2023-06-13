Gurugram, Jun 13 (PTI) A fire broke out at a biofuel factory in sector 112 area here on Tuesday morning, officials said.

No casualties were reported as nobody was present inside the factory at the time of the incident, they said.

According to the fire department, a call was received at around 5 am about a fire at Balaji Biofuels in sector 112.

Four fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control after three hours of effort, they said.

A senior fire officer said that the cause behind the fire is said to be a short circuit, which is being probed.

In another incident, a car parked outside a house in South City-1 caught fire this afternoon.

Fire officer Lalit Kumar said that the car owner had parked his car at an empty spot outside the house an hour before the incident.

The fire department team reached the spot and controlled the fire, but by that time the entire front part of the car was damaged.

