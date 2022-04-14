New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a club in Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area on Thursday.

According to Delhi Police, the fire was soon doused and no casualties were reported.

Also Read | Myanmar Government Rejects Human Rights Report Issued By US Department of State.

Twelve fire tenders were dispatched to the site of the incident, police said.

All four floors of the building had caught fire, triggered allegedly due to a short circuit.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Axes Wife's Paramour After 'Catching Them in Act' in Mahoba District.

"Reportedly, no one was inside the building," they added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)