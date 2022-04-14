Mahoba, April 14: In a shocking incident, a man reportedly killed his wife's lover using an axe after he caught them in the act on Tuesday night. The incident took place in the Maudaha area of the Mahoba district. The accused was arrested, said police.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the deceased has been identified as Santosh, a resident of the same area. During interrogation, the accused revealed that he knew about their illicit affair. The deceased often used to visit his house in his absence, said the accused. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Kills Paramour’s Husband in Kanpur; Arrested.

On Tuesday night, the accused allegedly caught his wife with Santosh in a compromising position in his house. In a fit of rage, he attacked Santosh with an axe and wounded him. When Santosh screamed, locals arrived at the house and took the severely injured Santosh to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. As per the police, a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder was registered against the accused on the basis of the complaint of the deceased's wife.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2022 03:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).