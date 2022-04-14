Yangon, April 14: Myanmar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has rejected the human rights report issued by the US Department of State on Thursday.

In a statement, the ministry said that Myanmar's government categorically rejected the US report as merely a propaganda tool to defame it on political grounds, XInhua news agency reported citing Myanmar's state-run media.

The ministry also said in the statement that the information contained in the US report are misleading with one-sided accusations from unreliable sources. ASEAN Special Envoy Prak Sokhonn Begins First Official Mission to Myanmar.

The ministry has also lodged its objections to the human rights report with the US embassy in Yangon, according to the statement.

The US 2021 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices was issued on Tuesday, covering countries including Myanmar.

