Kanchikacherla (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): A fire broke out at the Tahsildar's Office in Kanchikacherla on Friday, said a police official.

Fire service personnel arrived at the scene and brought the fire under control.

According to the official, the police have launched an investigation into the incident and are examining CCTV footage as part of the probe.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

