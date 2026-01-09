Chennai, January 9: In a powerful act of humanity, a Blinkit delivery agent in Tamil Nadu is being widely praised after he intervened in what appeared to be a suicide attempt during a late-night delivery. The agent, identified as J. Vignesh, refused to deliver rat poison to a distressed woman and instead alerted the police, potentially saving her life.

The incident occurred during Vignesh’s midnight shift when he received an order for rat poison via Blinkit. Upon reaching the delivery location, he noticed the customer, a young woman, was visibly shaken and crying while approaching him to collect the order.

Sensing something was seriously wrong, Vignesh made a split-second decision to cancel the delivery. He left with the product and immediately contacted local authorities in Tamil Nadu, flagging a possible suicide risk. 'This Can Only Happen in Pune': Blinkit Delivery Executive Frees Pune Man and His Friend After Duo Get Stuck in Balcony at 3 AM, Video Goes Viral.

In a video later shared on social media, which has since gone viral, Vignesh explained his decision. “Today, I feel I have accomplished something,” he said. “Even though my job is to deliver orders, I felt delivering something that could end a life was wrong. A human life is more important than any delivery target.” Delhi: Zomato Delivery Agent Calls Cops After Drunk School Teacher Refuses To Pay for Food Delivery in Narela, Videos Surface.

Blinkit Agent Stops Midnight Rat Poison Delivery, Saves Woman in Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, a Blinkit delivery guy REFUSED to DELIVER RAT POISON at midnight after noticing that the woman who had ordered it was crying and distressed. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/6IcFiexauY — Dr Ranjan (@AAPforNewIndia) January 8, 2026

The video struck a chord online, with thousands applauding his courage and empathy. Many users pointed out that delivery workers often encounter people in vulnerable moments, calling Vignesh’s actions an example of true civic responsibility.

Police, alerted by the delivery agent, reportedly reached the spot and provided assistance to the woman. Her condition has not been disclosed to protect her privacy.

While Blinkit has not issued a detailed official statement on the canceled order, the incident has reignited debate around safety checks on quick-commerce platforms, especially the late-night sale of hazardous items like pesticides and chemicals.

As instant-delivery apps expand rapidly, this real-life intervention underscores a growing truth: sometimes, the fastest delivery is knowing when not to deliver at all.

