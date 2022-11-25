Dumka (Jharkhand), Nov 25 (PTI)A fire broke out on Friday morning at one of the rooms of a girls' hostel in Jharkhand's Dumka district, leaving beds, furniture, clothes and documents gutted, a senior official said.

One fire tender was rushed to the spot which doused the flames in the government hostel in an hour, he said.

A 24-year-old girl fractured her leg while trying o escape the hostel room in Gidhni Pahadi that caught fire. She was admitted to Dumka's Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital, the official said.

Dumka sub-divisional officer Maheshwar Mahto told PTI, "After learning about the blaze, a fire brigade team was rushed to the hostel. The fire broke out when a girl was cooking food using an LPG cylinder."

District welfare officer Ashok Prasad said that 100 girls resided in the hostel that had just 50 beds.

"The hostel has no cook and the girls had highlighted the matter on occasions. Borio legislator Lobin Hembrom had given assurance that the problem will be resolved soon," he said.

Senior BJP leader and former chief minister Babulal Marandi termed the incident "unfortunate" and claimed that the state, despite having funds, does not make necessary arrangements for people.

State minister Champai Soren directed the Dumka administration to provide immediate help to the girls.

