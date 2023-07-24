New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): A major fire broke out in a factory in North West Delhi on Monday, officials said.

According to fire department, the incident took place in a factory in Delhi's Libaspur area.

Several fire tenders arrived at the spot and efforts to douse the fire are, they said.

The reason behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained. Further details awaited. (ANI)

