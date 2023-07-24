Thiruvananthapuram, July 24: A 24-year-old man, who was allegedly undergoing treatment for mental instability, killed his maternal grandparents at Thrissur. The deceased were identified as 65-year-old Abdulla Kutty and his wife Jameela, aged 60, police said on Monday. Mumbai: 55-Year-Old Man Killed as Gas Stove, Cylinder Catch Fire in Goregaon.

The murders came to the fore when the elderly couple's son, who resides nearby, came in the morning for breakfast. Murder Caught on Camera in Turkey! Man Shoots Ex-Wife, Her Father Dead on Busy Street in Gaziantep, Spine-Chilling Video Goes Viral.

Accused, identified as Agmal, a college dropout and upset after his parents separated, turned to drugs and was behaving in a distraught manner, locals said. Soon, the police was called and Agmal, who was on the run, was taken into custody.

