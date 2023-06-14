Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): At least seventeen huts were gutted in a fire that broke out in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident happened on Tuesday night when the electric wires fell on the huts due to heavy winds causing the fire.

All 17 huts got burned down in the incident, they said.

According to the officials, 20 families belonging to tribal communities live in the Jagananna Colony allotted to them in the Ardhaveedu Mandal of Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh.

After being informed, the firefighters rushed to the spot and started the dousing operation.

The fire department officials have also registered a case and efforts to ascertain the loss of property were on.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

