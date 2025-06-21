Kolkata, Jun 21 (PTI) A fire broke out at a paint factory and its godown in Barasat in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Saturday evening, police said.

At least 20 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze that erupted at the paint-manufacturing facility in Bamunmora area of Barasat, they said.

There were no reports of any injury so far, a police officer said.

"The fire broke out around 7.30 pm. It spread fast because of the presence of highly inflammable materials inside... 20 fire tenders and a large number of police personnel are at the spot," he said, adding, the adjacent area was evacuated.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Barasat MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar is also at the spot and taking stock of the situation, officials said.

