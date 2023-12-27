New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) More than 30 people were rescued after a fire broke out on Wednesday in a residential building's parking area in Kardampuri area of northeast Delhi, officials said.

A scooter was gutted and a car parked outside the building was partially damaged due to the flames. No one was injured in the incident, they said, adding three fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze.

Also Read | Gas Leak in Tamil Nadu: Government Orders Temporary Shutdown of Coromandel Facility After Ammonia Gas Leak at Fertiliser Plant in Chennai, 14 Hospitalised.

"We got a call at around 11.14 am that a scooter caught fire due to a short circuit in the cables of an electricity meter. Soon after the call, three fire engines were rushed to the site," a DFS official said.

Officials saidthe electricity department was asked to cut the power supply of the area.The fire was doused and police were informed about the matter for further investigation.

Also Read | MPhil Not Recognised Degree, UGC Advises Students Not To Take Admission.

"Over 30 people went to the terrace to save themselves from the fire. No one received injuries during the rescue operation," said Anoop Singh, an official of Delhi Fire Service.

On November 14, a fire engulfed a building in the area, killing 55-year-old Anita, while firefighters had rescued 25 people.

The blaze had started in the building's parking area due to a suspected short circuit and soon spread to the upper floors in the densely populated Shakarpur area of Laxmi Nagar in East Delhi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)