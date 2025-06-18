Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 18 (ANI): In a significant decision that could have wide-ranging implications for uniformed personnel in Himachal Pradesh, the Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed the state government to consider revising the pay scale of firemen in accordance with a 2012 notification that previously revised pay scales for several categories, including police constables.

A single bench of Justice Sandeep Sharma observed, "Since firemen discharge responsibilities comparable to those of constables, there appears to be no reason to deny them similar benefits of pay revision." The Court emphasised that firemen not only meet the same educational qualifications as constables (10+2), but also undergo additional specialised training.

The petition was filed by Jogi Ram Bhardwaj, currently serving as a fireman under the Department of Civil Defence and Home. He contended that although a notification dated September 27, 2012, revised the pay structure of various Class-III posts, including constables, the same benefit was arbitrarily denied to firemen.

The Court noted that the pay revision notification had been extended to categories like Junior Technicians, Clerks, Drivers, and later to constables and inspectors via a subsequent notification on September 28, 2012. However, despite a formal recommendation made in September 2022 by the Additional Director General-cum-Director of Fire Services, seeking parity for firemen, no action had been taken by the government.

Rejecting the state's argument that pay fixation falls solely under the executive's prerogative, the bench held that once such revisions are made, taking into account economic factors such as rising price indices, those same considerations should be uniformly applied across comparable roles. "Firemen, who are also affected by cost-of-living hikes, must be extended adequate financial aid to sustain themselves," Justice Sharma observed.

The Court has now directed the Principal Secretary (Home) to take appropriate action on the 2022 recommendation and consider including firemen in the revised pay band of ₹10,300-34,800 with a grade pay of Rs 3,200--on completion of two years of regular service, as per the original 2012 notification.

The entire process is to be completed within three weeks.

The order is expected to set a precedent for pay equity among similarly placed government employees across various departments in Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

