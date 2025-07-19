Pune, Jul 19 (PTI) Five suspected illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were on Saturday detained from Pune's Budhwar Peth area for allegedly staying in the country without valid documents, the police said.

A senior official from the Faraskhana police station said they carried out a raid and detained five women after receiving a tip-off about some undocumented Bangladeshi immigrants living in the area.

“The women admitted to staying in India without proper documents. They also said that they had been drawn into prostitution,” the official added.

