New Delhi, July 19: The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Saturday. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) handle posted on X, "Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri @myogiadityanath, met Prime Minister @narendramodi." Sharing an X post about the meeting, CM Yogi wrote, "I had the honour of meeting the world's most popular leader, the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, in New Delhi today and received his warm guidance. Heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister ji for granting me his valuable time!"

Sharing visuals of his meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah at his residence, CM Yogi wrote, "Today, I had a courtesy meeting with the Honourable Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah ji in New Delhi. Heartfelt gratitude for providing your valuable time!" Earlier on Saturday, CM Yogi also met the BJP National President and Union Health Minister JP Nadda during his visit to Delhi. Bihar Electoral Roll Revision: Nearly 42 Lakh Electors Not Found at Addresses During the Ongoing SIR Drive, Says Election Commission.

"Today, in New Delhi, I had the honour of a courtesy meeting with the esteemed National President of @BJP4India and Union Minister Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda ji. Heartfelt gratitude for granting your invaluable time," CM Yogi wrote on X. The UP Chief Minister paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Mizoram, General (Retd.) Vijay Kumar Singh.

"Paid a courtesy visit to the Honourable Governor of Mizoram, General (Retd.) Dr. Vijay Kumar Singh Ji, today in New Delhi," the Chief Minister shared on X. Meanwhile, on Friday, CM Yogi Adityanath participated in the inaugural program of a two-day national seminar based on 'Dharti Aba', Lord Birsa Munda, at Vasant Women's College in Varanasi. Parliament Monsoon Session 2025: INDIA Bloc to Raise Pahalgam Terror Attack, Donald Trump’s Claims on India-Pakistan ‘Ceasefire’ and Bihar SIR of Electoral Rolls in House.

Sharing the visuals from the event, CM Yogi wrote on social media, "The tribal community is the 'original community' of India, a community deeply rooted in India's traditions, which has always provided new strength to the eternal tradition. Today, I participated in the inaugural program of a two-day national seminar based on 'Dharti Aba', Lord Birsa Munda, at Vasant Women's College in Varanasi district. My best wishes for the successful organisation of the program!"

