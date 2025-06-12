New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Five people were arrested for the murder of a man whose body was found with multiple injuries on the head and neck near the Gayatri Gaushala in outer north Delhi's Swaroop Nagar, police said on Thursday.

Police said the 25-year-old was allegedly abducted and killed over a monetary dispute. His naked body was found dumped on the roadside on Wednesday morning.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina and Other Members of the Indian Cricket Fraternity Express Grief.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at Swaroop Nagar Police Station on Wednesday regarding an unidentified naked male body lying near a cow shelter.

"The body bore multiple injuries on the head, neck, hands and back, suggesting a brutal assault. A case was registered and further investigation was launched," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Hareshwar V Swami during a press briefing said.

Also Read | Vijay Rupani Dies in Air India Plane Crash: Former Gujarat Chief Minister Declared Dead as Ahmedabad-London Flight AI171 Crashes Shortly After Takeoff.

Sonu alias Sameer Khan, a resident of Saawan Park in Delhi, was identified as the victim.

During the probe, an eyewitness informed police that on Tuesday evening, he was with Sameer at a friend's house in Bhalswa Dairy when five men abducted them. Two of them were identified to be Sahil and Manish.

"Both were taken to the office of Manish, owner of a tent house in Swaroop Nagar. There, Sameer was allegedly assaulted over a loan dispute. The eyewitness said he was forced to leave the spot, with the assurance that Sameer would be released after the matter is settled," the DCP said.

Police said Sameer was later taken to Manish's godown near Gayatri Gaushala, where he was again brutally assaulted and dumped near the roadside. That night, Sahil allegedly called the eyewitness again claiming the victim had been released, they said.

Based on CCTV footage and call detail records, police have arrested five men, who were identified as Manish alias Baba (43), Mohammad Sahil (22), Arjun (22), Pawan (18) and Sunny (23).

Police also recovered a car used to dispose of the body and a motorcycle used in the abduction. Further investigation is underway, added the DCP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)