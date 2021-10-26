Jaipur, Oct 26 (PTI) Five children, including three siblings, were drowned in two separate accidents in Rajasthan's Bhilwara and Chittorgarh districts on Tuesday.

Also Read | DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal Writes UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Connection With Minor’s Rape in Bulandshahr.

A six-year-old girl, Seema, and her two brothers Narendra, 4, and Pankaj, 2, died after they fell in a water tank while playing near their house in Kotda village of Bhilwara district, police said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Arms, Ammunition Recovered by Security Forces in Poonch.

The incident occurred in the Badnore police station area, they said.

In another incident in Chittorgarh district's Arniapant village, two children were drowned in a tank.

The police said Himanshu (10) and Bhojraj (8) fell into the tank and drowned.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)