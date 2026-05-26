Madhya Pradesh Soil Collapse: 5 Killed After Soil Collapses During Well Construction in Panna (Watch Video)

Chhatarpur, May 26: Five people died after soil collapsed during the construction of a well in Nayapurwa village in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district, officials said on Tuesday. The incident occurred while workers were engaged in the construction of an old well under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) in the village in Gram Panchayat Beherpurwa under the Ajaygarh Development Block. Bharatiya Janata Party MP Vishnu Dutt Sharma termed it a tragic incident and said the administration was extending all possible assistance to the affected families.

"An old well was under construction under MNREGA. Workers were working there. This is a tragic incident, and in such an incident, we all stand with those families and those workers. I am also speaking with the Chief Minister," Sharma told ANI. He said he had spoken to the district administration and assured that immediate assistance was being provided. Madhya Pradesh Building Collapse: Several Feared Trapped After 4-Storey Structure Crashes Down In Anuppur (Watch Videos).

Soil Collapses During Well Construction in Panna

#WATCH | Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh: Five people died after soil collapsed during the construction of a well in Nayapurwa of Gram Panchayat Beherpurwa under Ajaygarh Development Block of Panna district (Visuals from the spot) pic.twitter.com/EiKxCNH3ie — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2026

Panna, Madhya Pradesh: In Nayapurwa village under Ajaygarh development block, five people died after soil collapsed during the construction of a Gram Panchayat well. Two others were safely rescued. (Source: District Public Relations Office, Panna, Public Relations Department) pic.twitter.com/SdGkdy8iuW — IANS (@ians_india) May 26, 2026

"I have just spoken with the Collector and all the administrative officials. The administration has taken immediate action to provide the necessary assistance they need. I also pay my condolences to all those affected in this tragic incident that occurred in my constituency," he said. Madhya Pradesh: 2 Feared Dead, Several Injured As Crane Collapses on Moving Pickup Van at Railway Bridge Site in Dhar (Watch Video).

"In such a tragic incident, everyone stands with them and the administration and the government are making every effort to provide them with all possible assistance," he added. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)