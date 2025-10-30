Indore, October 30: At least two persons were feared dead and several others injured in a tragic accident that occurred on Thursday morning in the industrial town of Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, where a crane engaged in railway bridge construction overturned and crushed a moving pickup van. The incident occurred around 8.30 a.m. in the Sagaur police station area of the Pithampur industrial zone, triggering panic among workers and passersby, a police official said.

According to a senior police official, the crane was lifting a heavy cement pillar as part of ongoing work on a 500-metre-long railway over-bridge that has been under construction for nearly three years. As the crane was hoisting a heavy pillar, one of the crane's supports began to sink into the ground, causing it to lose balance and topple from the overbridge. Ujjain Road Accident: 3 Youths Die in Mishap in Madhya Pradesh’s Ghatiya, Informs BJP MLA Satish Malviya (Watch Video).

#WATCH | Dhar, Madhya Pradesh: Two died after a crane fell on a truck at the construction site of a railway bridge. Dhar ASP Parul Belapurkar says, "... During the construction of a railway overbridge on Kuti Road in the Sagar district, a tragic accident occurred where a pickup… pic.twitter.com/JZtNcfqE5K — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2025

The crane landed directly on a pickup van travelling along the service road below. The impact was catastrophic - the vehicle was completely crushed under the crane's immense weight, leaving its occupants with little chance of survival. However, the police officials have not confirmed the number of deaths but said they were trying to arrange immediate medical facilities for those who survived.

Another pickup truck was also struck in the incident. Rescue teams rushed to the scene and began efforts to extricate those trapped inside the mangled vehicle. Those sustained injuries were taken to nearby medical facilities for treatment. Police have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collapse. Bhind Road Accident: Family of 4 Among 5 Killed As Speeding Truck Mows Down Bikes in Madhya Pradesh.

The sudden collapse of the crane, reportedly due to improper ground support, has prompted calls for a thorough review of engineering practices and equipment standards. Authorities have not issued any formal statement as the investigation has yet to yield clarity.

Pithampur industrial area, once tagged as 'Detroit of Asia', mostly manufactures auto equipment. It also houses a special economic zone. A PM Mitra Textile Park is also coming up in a nearby village (95 km), Bhainsola. For now, the focus remains on rescue efforts and ensuring the safety of those involved in the project.

