Kolkata, May 27 (PTI) West Bengal on Thursday reported five new cases of mucormycosis or black fungus infection, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 18, a health department official said.

Two of the affected persons are from Bihar and Assam and they are being treated in separate hospitals in the state.

The other cases were reported from Purba Bardhaman and Bankura districts, the official said.

There was no report of any death due to black fungus infection in the state during the day, he said, adding that till Thursday, West Bengal has reported three deaths caused by the disease.

