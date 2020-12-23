Itanagar, Dec 23 (PTI) Five more people, including three security personnel, tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the tally in the northeastern state to 16,657, a health department official said on Wednesday.

Of the fresh cases, two were reported from West Kameng and one each from Tawang, Namsai and the Capital Complex region, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

"Two Army personnel and an India Reserve Battalion jawan are among the new patients. All the fresh cases were detected through rapid antigen tests," he said.

Barring one, all the fresh patients were asymptomatic.

Ten more people were cured of the disease on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 16,379.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 98.33 per cent, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 222 active cases, and the death toll remained at 56 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported.

The fatality ratio is at 0.33 per cent, he said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 79, followed by Tawang (36), West Kameng (22) and East Siang (17).

The state has so far tested 3,73,734 samples for COVID-19, including 383 on Tuesday, and the positivity rate is at 1.67 per cent, Jampa added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)