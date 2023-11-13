Jaipur, Nov 13 (PTI) Five members of a family, including three kids, were killed and another was injured in a collision between a truck and their car in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Monday evening, police said.

Dhorimanna Station House Officer (SHO) Sukhram Vishnoi said those who died in the head-on collision were identified as Dhanraj (45), Swaranjali (5), Prashant (5), Bhagya Lakshmi (1), Gayatri (26).

Also Read | Mumbai: Not Only Air Pollution, City Also Recorded High Noise Pollution Levels This Diwali.

The car occupants, residents of Bhalgaon in Maharashtra, were travelling to Jaisalmer, the SHO said.

He said the bodies have been kept in the mortuary of government hospital in Dhorimanna for autopsy and the injured has been referred to Sanchore for treatment.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Depressed Over Obesity, MBBS Student Dies Suicide by Jumping From Hostel Building in Mangaluru.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)