Guwahati, Jul 21 (PTI) The flood situation in Assam marginally deteriorated on Thursday with over 17,200 people reeling under the deluge across four districts, an official bulletin said.

Cachar is the worst hit district with over 12,600 people suffering, followed by Morigaon where more than 3,500 persons are affected and Tamulpur with nearly 900 people still under waters, according to the daily flood report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Also Read | NEET 2022 Innerwear Removal Case: All Seven Arrested by Kerala Police Get Bail.

Till Wednesday, over 16,400 people were affected in the deluge across four districts.

The total number of persons losing their lives in this year's flood and landslides stands at 197.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Devotee Crushed to Death With Rock, Accused Arrested at Alipiri.

At present, 55 villages are under water and 237 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, ASDMA said.

It further said that authorities are running 11 relief camps and distribution centres in three districts, where 1,253 people, including 241 children, are taking shelter.

The authorities have distributed 38.43 quintals of rice, dal and salt, 168.88 litres of mustard oil and other flood relief items during the last 24 hours.

Massive erosions have been witnessed in Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Morigaon, Nagaon and Tinsukia districts.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Cachar, Dhemaji and Morigaon.

No river is flowing above their danger marks in Assam as of now, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)