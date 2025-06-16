Leh (Ladakh) [India], June 16 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday visited Rongdo Valley in Ladakh and interacted with members of local tribal community members.

In a post on X, Nirmala Sitharaman's office said, "Nirmala Sitharaman visits Rongdo Valley in Ladakh and interacts with members of the local nomadic tribal community. During the visit, Nirmala Sitharaman handed over a cheque of Rs 50 lakh for the construction of tents for the tribe, under the CSR initiative of the @TheOfficialSBI Foundation."

Also Read | 'India Has Achieved Zero Casualty Target in Disaster Response' Says Home Minister Amit Shah.

https://x.com/nsitharamanoffc/status/1934582140005683616

Earlier on June 15, Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, virtually inaugurated several development projects on Sunday in Leh, Ladakh, during her four-day visit to the Union Territory.

Also Read | India Oil Discovery: Hardeep Singh Puri Says 'India Nears Guyana-Like Major Offshore Oil Discovery in Andaman Sea'.

The Ministry of Finance said this reaffirms the Government of India's commitment to inclusive growth and infrastructure development in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The Union Finance Minister also interacted with the officials of the Union Territory administration.On the second day of her visit, she addressed an audience during the Credit Outreach Programme in Leh and handed over sanction letters from banks to beneficiaries under various Central Government schemes.

During the Credit Outreach, loans worth Rs 5.13 crore were disbursed to beneficiaries under different schemes, including PM MUDRA, PM Vishwakarma, PMEGP, PM Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme (PM FME), and Joint Liability Group (JLG) loans.The Union minister also visited an exhibition of local handicrafts and handloom products by Self Help Groups (SHG) and Local Entrepreneurs in Leh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)