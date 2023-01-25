New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) A human foetus was found in a sewer in south Delhi's Mehrauli area, police said on Wednesday.

Police said they were informed on Tuesday about a foetus at Paryavaran Complex, IGNOU Road in Saidulajab.

The foetus was found to be around 2 to 2.5 months old, a senior police officer said.

The foetus has been preserved in the AIIMS hospital mortuary and further proceedings are on, police said, adding the spot where the foetus was found was inspected by a crime team.

Another foetus was found on Tuesday in a sewer in south Delhi's Ambedkar Nagar area.

