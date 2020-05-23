India News | Forest Fire Breaks out in Uttarakhand

Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) [India], May 23 (ANI): A forest fire broke out in Srinagar of Pauri Garhwal district here on Saturday.

According to the forest department team, the fire broke out in a forest area which is 3 km away from the Srinagar city.

"5-6 hectares of forest have been affected. The fire could not be controlled due to wind. More teams will be called to extinguish it," Forest officer Anita Kunwar told ANI. (ANI)

