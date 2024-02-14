Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 14 (ANI): Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi was honoured on Tuesday with the Assam Baibhab, the highest civilian award in the state.

Governor Gulab Chand Kataria presented the award to Gogoi at a ceremony held at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati, with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar present as the chief guest.

The Assam Baibhab award includes a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and lifelong medical treatment sponsored by the government. It features an image of the Jaapi and Assam Baibhav engraved in Assamese on a Hollong tree leaf.

In addition to the Assam Baibhab, the Assam Saurav and Assam Gaurav awards were also conferred upon 21 other recipients.

The awards, established by the state government in 2021 through a cabinet decision in September 2021, underscore the commitment to recognise the exemplary service of exemplary personalities across diverse domains like law, art and culture, and sports.

Social service, healthcare, education, entrepreneurship, industry, agriculture, environment and wildlife conservation, etc.

"Curated by a distinguished committee chaired by the Chief Minister and ratified by the Cabinet, these awards stand as a testament to the dedication to honouring excellence. Recipients of these awards receive more than just accolades; they are bestowed with medals, citations, monetary rewards, and privileges, including essential medical care and accommodation in guest houses, circuit houses, etc," the Assam government said in an official statement.

Dr Kishan Chand Nauriyal, Elvis Ali Hazarika, Hima Das, and Nadiram Deuri were bestowed with the Assam Saurabh Award.

17 personalities--Ranjit Kumar Gogoi, Parbati Barua, Debajit Changmai, Drona Bhuyan, Neelam Dutta, Anupam Deka, Soumyadeep Datta, Basanta Chiring Phukan, Manendra Deka, Minakshi Chetia, Pokhila Lekthepi, Tenzing Bodosa, Nirmal Dey, Jeen Kumbang Pao, Mary Hassa, Upendra Rabha, and Rahul Gupta were given the Assam Gaurav Award.

The event also witnessed a cultural programme by some artists showcasing the rich cultural heritage and cultural diversity of the state.

Congratulating the recipients, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarama said, "Assam is proud of your exemplary services and accomplishments. You are the champions; continue to shine the light."

Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli, Speaker Assam Legislative Assembly Biswajit Daimari, Chief Justice, Gauhati High Court Justice Vijay Bishnoi, and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

