New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): Former Odisha Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik on Saturday expressed condolences over the death of a 15-year-old girl who succumbed to burn injuries while undergoing treatment at AIIMS in the national capital, after she was allegedly set on fire by miscreants in the Balanga area of Odisha's Puri district on June 19.

In a post on X, Patnaik said, "Deeply saddened and anguished to know that the young girl set on fire in the #Balanga area of #Puri District passed away while undergoing treatment in AIIMS. My condolences for the young girl and prayers are with the family members in their hour of grief. May God give the family members strength to bear this irreparable loss."

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra described the incident as "extremely painful." He told ANI, "...It's an extremely painful moment. We are just rushing to AIIMS Delhi. And it just goes to show the pain, the trauma that she suffered primarily because she had no protection, and we do not have enough words to actually offer our condolences and our pain and express our anguish at her passing away," he told ANI.

BJD MP Muzibulla Khan also paid condolences for the death of the 15-year-old girl in AIIMS Delhi. "It is a very sad incident. We never thought she wouldn't be saved... We express our condolences and pray that her soul rest in peace," he said.

The girl, who sustained 75 per cent burns, was initially admitted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar. She was airlifted to AIIMS Delhi on July 19 and admitted to the Burns ICU.

Earlier, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi also expressed grief over the incident.

In a post on X, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi wrote, "I am deeply shocked to hear the news of the death of the girl victim in the Balangir incident. Despite all the efforts of the government and the round-the-clock endeavours of the specialist medical team at AIIMS Delhi, her life could not be saved. I pray for the eternal peace of the girl's soul and beseech God to grant strength to her family to bear this irreparable loss."

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida also reacted to the incident and termed it "unexpected and unfortunate."

"Following an unexpected and unfortunate incident, the victim from Balangir, who was under treatment at Delhi AIIMS, has passed away. While praying for the eternal peace of the departed soul, I express my condolences to her family in this sorrowful situation. Despite all efforts by the medical team and the government, we are deeply saddened that she could not be saved," said Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Odisha Police, in a statement on X, urged the public not to make any "sensitive comments" about the case, stating that the investigation is in its final stage.

"As to the investigation conducted so far, it is clear that no other person is involved. Therefore, we request that everyone not make any sensitive comments regarding this matter during this tragic moment," the police said.

According to the police, the minor girl went out with her friends, but she was allegedly abducted midway and taken to the riverside, where she was set on fire. The victim reached someone's house from the incident spot, after which she was taken to the hospital by her cousin. (ANI)

