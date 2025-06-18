Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 18 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Odisha and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) chief Naveen Patnaik, is scheduled to undergo treatment for cervical arthritis.

He will be receiving care at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, one of the leading medical facilities in Mumbai. The treatment is set to begin on June 22.

He also mentioned that his doctor would coordinate with the hospital and seek the blessing of Lord Jagannatha.

In his post on X, he said, "Jai Jagannatha. As advised by medical experts, I would be undergoing a procedure for cervical arthritis on the 22nd of this month at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. My personal doctor Dr Ramakant Panda is coordinating this in Mumbai. With blessings of Lord Jagannatha and good wishes of my brothers and sisters of Odisha, looking forward to returning soon to continue to serve all of you." (ANI)

