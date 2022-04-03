By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI): Days after the eviction of Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan from a bungalow allotted to his late father Ram Vilas Paswan, former Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has also vacated 27, Safdarjung Road bungalow which was allotted to Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia last year.

After months of persuasion and the threat of eviction, Nishank has vacated the bungalow occupied by him, ANI learned today.

Sources in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs told ANI on the condition of anonymity that today, Ramesh Pokhriyal had informed them that he has moved out of the Safdarjung Road residence.

Nishank will now occupy the residence on '20 Tughlak Crescent Road' which was earlier occupied by former Minister of State Jayant Sinha.

In the coming week, this Safdarjung Road bungalow will be handed over to Scindia.

In July 2021, when the Narendra Modi Cabinet was expanded, Rajya Sabha MP and former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was inducted into the Cabinet as a Union Civil Aviation Minister. Scindia, since then, wanted to 27 Safdarjung Road residence, which was at one time, occupied by his late father Madhavrao Scindia.

According to the rules of the Directorate of Estate under the Ministry, Type VIII bungalows, which have seven rooms with quarters for domestic help, are allotted to serving ministers, Rajya Sabha members, and senior members of the judiciary. Pokhriyal was allotted the property when he was the Union Education Minister. However, citing health concerns, he resigned from the post in July last year, just ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle. (ANI)

