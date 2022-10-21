Guwahati, Oct 21 (PTI) Four persons allegedly linked to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) were arrested on Friday from Kamrup district of Assam, police said.

Special Director General of Assam Police (Law and Order) Gyanendra Pratap Singh said in a tweet that the "four members of the banned PFI" were apprehended from different parts of the district.

With the latest arrests, a total of 40 people from various parts of the state have so far been arrested for their alleged linked to the banned outfit.

The police have already sealed the PFI Assam's head office in Hatigaon area of Guwahati.

Its local offices in Karimganj and Baksa were also sealed following the ban on the outfit by the central government.

