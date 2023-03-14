Shimla, Mar 14 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Tuesday said the free flow of drugs will not be allowed in the state on the pretext of tourism.

Presiding over a meeting of senior officers of the Himachal Pradesh Police at Raj Bhavan on drug abuse and illegal trafficking, he said that it would be his priority to make the state free from drugs.

Shukla also appealed to the people of Himachal to cooperate and save the youth from falling prey to drug abuse.

“The Panchayati Raj and educational institutions, NGOs, community-based organisations, research institutes, experts and common citizens can immensely contribute and play an important role in making the society drug-free”, he said.

Stressing that a planned strategy has to be chalked out to fight this social evil, Shukla said that the police force along with these organisations has a great responsibility to spread awareness amongst the masses.

He lauded the efforts of State CID for starting a special campaign 'Pradhav'. He said that such efforts could prove effective in creating awareness against drug abuse.

Earlier, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu apprised the governor about the effective steps and action being taken by the police force on the issue.

