Chandigarh, May 3 (PTI) Rains lashed parts of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday morning, leading to a dip in the temperature.

According to the Meteorological Department here, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Patiala, Bathinda, Faridkot, Ferozepur, Rupnagar, Mohali, Ambala, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar received rains.

Many parts of the two states, including Chandigarh, have been receiving rains from the past few days.

The maximum temperature in the two states and their common capital Chandigarh has registered a dip after the rains.

