Mumbai, May 3: Mumbaikars may witness severe water cuts as reservoirs supplying water to the city are running low. According to a report published by the Times of India, the water stocks in the seven lakes that keeps the city alive have dipped below 25%. With this, the residents of the maximum city may face water cuts as the Monsoon 2023 is still a month away.

The water levels in these lakes have fallen by 3% from last year's record of 28%. On May 2, Tuesday, the total water stocks in the seven lakes were at 3.51 lakh million litres, while on the same date last year, the total water stocks were at 4 lakh million litres. However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is yet to announce any water cuts for the city. But, the residents are fearful that the civic body may soon carry out a water cut as Municipal Corporation had imposed a 15% cut in water supply when lake levels dipped below 20% in June. Mumbai Water Cut Update: Water Supply May Remain Disrupted for Three More Days, BMC Promises Normal Supply From April 23.

The BMC data revealed that Tulsi Lake has a 40% stock, followed by 38.66% in Vihar Lake, 36.34% at Tansa Lake and 32% at Modak Sagar. Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa have 23% and 22% each, and Middle Vaitarna has only 13%. Most of these lakes are located on the outskirts of Mumbai and neighbouring districts, including Thane. The catchment areas of these lakes get filled up during monsoon, and water from these lakes is supplied to the city and suburbs of Mumbai through tunnels and water pipelines. Mumbai Airport Closure: No Flight Operations As Runways To Remain Shut Till 5 PM Today, Here's Why.

Daily water requirement of Mumbai is 4,200 million litres per day (MLD), however, the BMC is able to supply only 3,850 MLD daily. Meanwhile, IMD has forecasted that the Monsoon 2023 may hit the city between June 8 and 10.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2023 10:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).