Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The Muslim population of Srinagar offered the first Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid, situated in Nowhatta area of the city, after five months since the nationwide lockdown started in March.

Talking to ANI, Shaukat Rasheed Wahi, a resident of the area who offered prayers at the mosque on Friday said, "We experienced a spiritual bliss and a feeling of togetherness after meeting so many people after so long. There was social sensitivity among people and everyone followed the standard operating procedures (SOP) directed by WHO."

He added that there was a feeling of depression and anxiety among people because of being at there homes due to the COVID-19 lockdown, but after meeting people after months, that feeling got diluted.

Another resident, who also offered the prayers at the mosque, said that there were special prayers done for peace and prosperity in the region and to wish an end to the pandemic.

"We are very happy when the first 'Aazaan' was offered after months on Wednesday. Today, the 'Maulvi' offered special prayers so wish that the pandemic will over soon and also for peace in the region," he said.

All the mosques in Srinagar have been closed due to nationwide lockdown amid the COVID-19 outbreak since March. (ANI)

