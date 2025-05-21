Gurugram, May 20 (PTI) A 42-year-old clerk of a commission agent was allegedly murdered with his throat slit in his car on the old railway road, police here said Tuesday.

Satish alias Changa lived in the Subhash Nagar colony and worked with an agent in Khandsa fruit and vegetable market, they said.

According to a complaint filed by Manoj, his brother, on Monday, Satish left home around 4 pm in his Maruti Suzuki Fronx car.

"Around midnight, we got a call that someone had attacked Satish with a sharp weapon on his neck near the RDS wine shop on the old railway road. People rushed him to Lavanya Hospital Khandsa road," he said, according to police.

Manoj said that by the time he reached the hospital, his brother was dead.

"Satish's car was in ignition at the time of the attack," he wrote in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the City Police Station on Tuesday, said police.

"We are exploring the CCTV footage from nearby areas to identify the accused in the case," a spokesperson of Gurugram Police said.

