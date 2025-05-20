New Delhi, May 20: The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius and a high relative humidity, which combined caused discomfort for people outdoors on Tuesday. The humidity in Delhi fluctuated between a high 67 and 43 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Humidity significantly raises the 'felt' temperature -- sometimes by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius more than the recorded air temperature, making even moderate heat more dangerous. A minimum temperature of 28.7 degrees Celsius, 2.2 notches below normal, was recorded in the city on Tuesday. Weather Forecast Today, May 20: Check Weather Updates, Heatwave Warning, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

The IMD has forecast a thunderstorm with rain for Wednesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures will likely settle around 39 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively. Meanwhile, a new study by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) highlighted three key trends across north India, including Delhi: a rise in very warm nights; increasing relative humidity and heightened heat exposure in dense, urban, and economically critical districts such as Delhi -- which falls in the high to very high heat risk category.

The study also found that relative humidity has increased by up to 10 per cent across the Indo-Gangetic Plain over the last decade. While coastal areas typically record 60-70 per cent relative humidity, north India historically experienced levels around 30-40 per cent. Over the past decade, it has risen to 40-50 per cent. Traditionally drier cities, such as Delhi, are now also seeing higher humidity levels. Delhi Rains: Rainfall Lashes Parts of National Capital After Duststorm, Video Surfaces.

Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the "poor" category at 204, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

