Karbi Anglong(Assam) [India], May 5 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid foundation stones for 46 projects worth around Rs 2,500 crore in the Karbi Anglong district.

The Chief Minister on Thursday laid the foundation stone for 46 projects on Thursday under Public Works Department (PWD), Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department and Health and Family Welfare Departments, among others.

Addressing an event at Diphu in Karbi Anglong district, the Chief Minister said, "Today's laying of foundation stones is aimed at fulfilling the promises made by me during the campaigning for last year's elections to the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council."

"The numerous road projects, including the improvement and upgradation of the 75 km long road connecting Hamren with Howraghat at a cost of Rs 922 crore, construction of a new Deputy Commissioner's office complex at a cost of Rs 26 crore, to name a few, would prove decisive in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the residents of Karbi Anglong," he added.

The Chief Minister informed about the project for the construction of as many as 130 model Anganwadi centres at an aggregate cost of Rs 300 crore and the Rs 895 crore allotted for the Jal Jeevan Mission.

He said, "These projects manifest the commitments of the current dispensations in the State and at the Centre towards the uplift of the residents of Karbi Hills."

"In coming days, beneficiaries of the Orunodoi scheme would be paid a sum of Rs 1400 per month," he added.

He also spoke about social sector schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and appealed to the members of the general public to make efficient of the facilities being provided by the government.

The Assam Chief Minister also lauded the role of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council Chief Executive Tuliram Ronghang for the unprecedented level of development being witnessed recently.

Later in the day, Chief Minister also attended as Chief Guest at the 50th Annual General Meeting of the Central Executive Committee of the Karbi Students' Association held at Dillai near Diphu.

He praised the Karbi Students' Association for its role in the socio-economic uplift of the Karbi society.

He also appealed to the members of the civil society organizations to work towards the socio-economic uplift of the Karbi society.

Ministers Ajanta Neog, Jayanta Mallabaruah, Jogen Mohan, Political Secretary to Chief Minister Pabitra Margherita, Member of Parliament Horen Sing Bey, Chief Executive of KAAC Tuliram Ronghang, Deputy Speaker, Assam legislative Assembly Dr Numal Momin, among others, accompanied the Chief Minister. (ANI)

